ESPN Analyst Dick Vitale Wants to Call College Hoops Games Until He's 100

Vitale has broadcasted college basketball games for ESPN since the network was founded in 1979.

By Michael Shapiro
May 21, 2019

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sports Emmys in New York on Monday, and the 80-year-old broadcaster doesn't have plans to slow down any time soon.

“I want to walk on the court at 100 years old, the first broadcaster ever to sit there and say, ‘You’re awesome, baby,’” Vitale told The New York Post's Andrew Marchand

Vitale has been with ESPN since the network was founded in 1979. The Passaic, N.J. native is now synonymous with ESPN, on-call for some of college basketball's top contests each season. Vitale is a fixture on Tobacco Road, often in the broadcast booth as Duke faces North Carolina two times a year. 

“You can’t overstate what he meant to ESPN and really the growth of college basketball on television,” ESPN president Bodenheimer told Marchand.

Vitale was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008. He coached at Detroit Mercy from 1973-77 and then moved to the Pistons for two seasons before beginning his broadcasting career. 

