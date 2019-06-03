Michigan State is the favorite to win the 2020 national title, according to the latest odds released by Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

Michigan State comes in at 8–1, while Kentucky and Duke come in at 10–1. Kansas and Memphis are at 12–1. North Carolina and Villanova are 16–1. Virginia, Gonzaga, Louisville and Oregon are at 20–1.

The new odds reflect moves that have been made since the 2019 NBA draft lottery and the deadline for players to withdraw from the draft. All players who were pondering the thought of returning to school have now made their decisions final. The 2019 NBA draft is June 20.

Big names including Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and Jarrett Culver declared early but some players tested the waters before waiting to declare their intentions. Michigan State will be returning Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston, who made it clear that he would come back for another season. The Spartans won the Big Ten tournament, the conference's regular season title and reached to the Final Four.

Caesars Palace released a full list of 2020 national title odds in April that featured the reigning champs Virginia as the favorite to win and repeat their championship run. That list had Duke and Kentucky coming in second in odd favorites with Gonzaga next followed by Michigan State.