Michigan State Top List as Favorite to Win 2020 NCAA Tournament In Early Odds

Michigan State is the new favorite to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 03, 2019

Michigan State is the favorite to win the 2020 national title, according to the latest odds released by Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

Michigan State comes in at 8–1, while Kentucky and Duke come in at 10–1. Kansas and Memphis are at 12–1. North Carolina and Villanova are 16–1. Virginia, Gonzaga, Louisville and Oregon are at 20–1. 

The new odds reflect moves that have been made since the 2019 NBA draft lottery and the deadline for players to withdraw from the draft. All players who were pondering the thought of returning to school have now made their decisions final. The 2019 NBA draft is June 20. 

Big names including Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and Jarrett Culver declared early but some players tested the waters before waiting to declare their intentions. Michigan State will be returning Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston, who made it clear that he would come back for another season. The Spartans won the Big Ten tournament, the conference's regular season title and reached to the Final Four. 

Caesars Palace released a full list of 2020 national title odds in April that featured the reigning champs Virginia as the favorite to win and repeat their championship run. That list had Duke and Kentucky coming in second in odd favorites with Gonzaga next followed by Michigan State. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message