Murray State guard Ja Morant trails only Zion Williamson in highlight-reel dunks this year. Morant wowed Ohio Valley fans with thunderous hammers on a nightly basis and now he will get to show off his dunking prowess to a national audience on Thursday, when the Racers face Marquette in the NCAA tournament.

Morant should continue to endear himself to basketball fans over the next decade. He is a projected top-five pick in June's NBA draft, drawing comparrisons to De'Aaron Fox and Russell Westbrook. But before Morant hits the national stage, let's take a look at some of his top dunks from 2018-19.

This Ja Morant dunk is mesmerizing 🔥



(via @MSURacers) pic.twitter.com/UMAoO9m25e — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2019

DUNK OF THE YEAR?



JA MORANT!!!! pic.twitter.com/JfKRkE3ATd — Live College Brasil (@LiveCollegeBR) March 10, 2019

JA Morant's earth-shattering poster dunk...



... as called by Gus Johnson. pic.twitter.com/YKYxULkLs5 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 11, 2019

We’ve been good on dunk contests since Ja Morant shut it down at Racer Mania... #JaDropper 🎸 #GoRacers 🏇🏀 pic.twitter.com/gQJgEI1L9D — Murray State Sports (@MSURacers) February 17, 2019

Morant and the Racers will tip-off against Marquette at 4:30 p.m. ET. The winner will face either Florida State or Vermont.