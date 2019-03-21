Ja Morant has racked up more highlight-reel dunks than any player aside from Zion Williamson in 2018-19.
Murray State guard Ja Morant trails only Zion Williamson in highlight-reel dunks this year. Morant wowed Ohio Valley fans with thunderous hammers on a nightly basis and now he will get to show off his dunking prowess to a national audience on Thursday, when the Racers face Marquette in the NCAA tournament.
Morant should continue to endear himself to basketball fans over the next decade. He is a projected top-five pick in June's NBA draft, drawing comparrisons to De'Aaron Fox and Russell Westbrook. But before Morant hits the national stage, let's take a look at some of his top dunks from 2018-19.
Morant and the Racers will tip-off against Marquette at 4:30 p.m. ET. The winner will face either Florida State or Vermont.