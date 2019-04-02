The 2019 Women's Final Four is set. Two No. 1 seeds and a pair of No. 2 seeds will have a shot at clinching a trip to the national championship. Both semifinals will be played on Friday, April 5 in Tampa Bay.

Find out how to tune into the contests below.

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 2 Oregon – Friday, April 5

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 UConn – Friday, April 5

Time: 9 p.m. ET (or 30 minutes following Game 1)

TV: ESPN2

Live stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.