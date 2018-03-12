North Carolina is seeking to become the first team since Florida in 2007 to repeat as NCAA champions.

The Tar Heels have won six national championships and have been the runner–up five other times.

The full list of past NCAA champions is as follows, led by 11-time winners UCLA.

Past champions

1939: Oregon

1940: Indiana

1941: Wisconsin

1942: Stanford

1943: Wyoming

1944: Utah

1945: Oklahoma A&M

1946: Oklahoma A&M

1947: Holy Cross

1948: Kentucky

1949: Kentucky

1950: CCNY

1951: Kentucky

1952: Indiana

1953: Indiana

1954: La Salle

1955: San Francisco

1956: San Francisco

1957: North Carolina

1958: Kentucky

1959: California

1960: Ohio State

1961: Cincinnati

1962: Cincinnati

1963: Loyola-Chicago

1964: UCLA

1965: UCLA

1966: Texas Western

1967: UCLA

1968: UCLA

1969: UCLA

1970: UCLA

1971: UCLA

1972: UCLA

1973: UCLA

1974: NC State

1975: UCLA

1976: Indiana

1977: Marquette

1978: Kentucky

1979: Michigan State

1980: Louisville

1981: Indiana

1982: North Carolina

1983: NC State

1984: Georgetown

1985: Villanova

1986: Louisville

1987: Indiana

1988: Kansas

1989: Michigan

1990: UNLV

1991: Duke

1992: Duke

1993: North Carolina

1994: Arkansas

1995: UCLA

​1996: Kentucky

1997: Arizona

1998: Kentucky

1999: Connecticut

2000: Michigan State

2001: Duke

2002: Maryland

2003: Syracuse

2004: Connecticut

2005: North Carolina

2006: Florida

2007: Florida

2008: Kansas

2009: North Carolina

2010: Duke

2011: Connecticut

2012: Kentucky

2013: Louisville

2014: Connecticut

2015: Duke

2016: Villanova

2017: North Carolina