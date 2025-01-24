South Carolina's Shane Beamer Signs Lucrative Contract Extension
South Carolina Gamecocks head football coach Shane Beamer signed a lucrative contract extension that will keep him in Columbia through the 2030 season.
The deal, which will pay Beamer $8.15 million next season and will escalate by $100,000 each season through the life of the contract, was approved by the school's board of trustees on Friday morning.
"The culture and commitment to excellence that Coach Beamer has built in our football program shows that we are headed in the right direction and on a strong upward trajectory," athletic director Jeremiah Donati said. "Coach Beamer has made clear his desire to be at the University of South Carolina and this extension shows our collective support for him as the leader of our football program."
Donati, who took over as the school's athletic director earlier this month, wasted no time getting an extension completed with Beamer, who has steadily rebuilt the Gamecocks into a competitive program in the SEC once again.
South Carolina went 9-4 this season for Beamer's best finish in his four years with the Gamecocks. He's gone 29-22 in four seasons, three of which ended with a winning record and bowl berth.
The Gamecocks are primed to be ranked to start the 2025 season with the return of quarterback LaNorris Sellers under center.