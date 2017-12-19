The Auburn Tigers have the ninth-ranked recruiting class for next year as the program looks to build on an SEC West-winning season that ended with a loss to Georgia in the conference title game.

Gus Malzahn has yet to ink any five-star recruits, but Auburn has 14 four-star players coming to campus next season. It's a deep class that does not yet its crowned jewel, but the Tigers have offers out to multiple five-star players and could land that big name on National Signing Day, which is Feb. 7.

Auburn's class, which currently consists of 20 signees, is the third-highest ranked in the SEC behind Georgia and perennial recruiting powerhouse Alabama.

Here's a look at Auburn's commitments so far for 2018. All ratings are according to 247 Sports.

Matthew Hill, WR, Brookwood (Snellville, GA) - 4 stars

Joey Gatewood, ATH, Bartram Trail (Jacksonville, FL) - 4 stars

Coynis Miller, DT, Jackson-Olin (Birmingham, AL) - 4 stars

Quindarious Monday, ATH, Carver (Atlanta, GA) - 4 stars

Seth Williams, WR, Paul W Bryant (Cottondale, AL) - 4 stars

Zakoby McClain, OLB, Valdosta (Valdosta, GA) - 4 stars

Asa Martin, RB, Austin (Decatur, AL) - 4 stars

Christian Tutt, CB, Thomson (Thomson, GA) - 4 stars

Jamien Sherwood, S, Jensen Beach (Jensen Beach, FL) - 4 stars

Michael Harris, ILB, Tucker (Tucker, GA) - 4 stars

Richard Jibunor, ATH, Athens Christian (Athens, GA) - 4 stars

Kayode Oladele, SDE, Haileah (Haileah, FL) - 4 stars

Shaun Shivers, APB, Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood, FL) - 4 stars

Jalil Irvin, OG, Stephenson (Stone Mountain, GA) - 4 stars

Daquan Newkirk, DT, Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. (Perkinston, MS) - 3 stars

Shedrick Jackson, WR, Hoover (Hoover, AL) - 3 stars

Kolbi Fuqua, ATH, Cordova (Cordova, AL) - 3 stars

Kameron Stutts, OT, Brooks (Killen, AL) - 3 stars

Josh Marsh, OLB, Decatur (Decatur, AL) - 3 stars

Arryn Siposs, P, ProKick Australia (Australia, AUST) - 3 stars