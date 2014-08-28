The SEC Network carries its first live college football game Thursday night when Texas A&M and South Carolina open the season.
SEC Network launched Aug. 14. Before the launch, ESPN, which owns the network, reached deals with a many major cable and satellite operators, including DirecTV, Time Warner Cable and Comcast.
Below is channel information for SEC Network on many of the major cable providers.
What channel is SEC Network?
Comcast Xfinity
Varies from market-to-market
Channel 1738 (HD), 792 (SD)
Time Warner
Channel 384 (HD/SD)
DirecTV
Channel 611 (HD/SD)
Dish Network
Channel 408 (HD/SD), 404 (Hopper)
AT&T U-Verse
Channel 1607 (HD), 607 (SD)
Verizon FiOS
Channel 575 (HD), 75 (SD)
CenturyLink
Channel 1607 (HD), 607 (SD)
Cox Cable
Channel 1077 (HD), 77 (SD)
Charter Communications:
Channel 811 (HD), 30/318 (SD)
The Gamecocks have won 14 straight season openers and enter on an 18-game home winning streak, the longest current streak in the country. The Aggies will be playing their first game without Johnny Manziel. It will be the team's first Thursday night game since Kevin Sumlin took over as coach in 2012.