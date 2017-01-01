Notre Dame will play LSU in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 in Orlando, Fla.

The Fighting Irish were in the playoff conversation for most of the season but lost two of their last three games including a 41–8 blowout at the hands of Miami.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron was on the hot seat after a loss to Troy in late September but then turned things around with six wins in their final seven games.

LSU played in last year's Citrus Bowl and beat Louisville 29–9.

Notre Dame leads the all-time head-to-head series with a 6–5 record. The Fighting Irish won the last meeting between the two teams at the 2014 Music City Bowl.

Here's how to watch the game below:

How to watch

Game time: 1 p.m.

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: You can watch the game online using WatchESPN.