How to Watch Outback Bowl: Michigan vs. South Carolina Online, Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the Outback Bowl between Michigan and South Carolina.

By Chris Chavez
December 28, 2017

Michigan heads to Tampa to face South Carolina in the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day at Raymond James Stadium.

Michigan will be playing in its sixth Outback/Hall of Fame Bowl. They have a 3–2 record with its most recent appearance being a loss to South Carolina in 2013. Michigan finished the season 8–4 with a 5–4 record in the Big Ten.

South Carolina was 8–4 on the year with a 5–3 record within the SEC. The Gamecocks finished second in the SEC East standings.

Here's how to watch the game:

How to Watch

Game time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: You can watch the game online using WatchESPN.

 

