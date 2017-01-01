Michigan heads to Tampa to face South Carolina in the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day at Raymond James Stadium.

Michigan will be playing in its sixth Outback/Hall of Fame Bowl. They have a 3–2 record with its most recent appearance being a loss to South Carolina in 2013. Michigan finished the season 8–4 with a 5–4 record in the Big Ten.

South Carolina was 8–4 on the year with a 5–3 record within the SEC. The Gamecocks finished second in the SEC East standings.

Here's how to watch the game:

How to Watch

Game time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: You can watch the game online using WatchESPN.