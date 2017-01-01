How to watch the Outback Bowl between Michigan and South Carolina.
Michigan heads to Tampa to face South Carolina in the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day at Raymond James Stadium.
Michigan will be playing in its sixth Outback/Hall of Fame Bowl. They have a 3–2 record with its most recent appearance being a loss to South Carolina in 2013. Michigan finished the season 8–4 with a 5–4 record in the Big Ten.
South Carolina was 8–4 on the year with a 5–3 record within the SEC. The Gamecocks finished second in the SEC East standings.
Here's how to watch the game:
How to Watch
Game time: Noon ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: You can watch the game online using WatchESPN.