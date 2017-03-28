Baylor moves to dismiss lawsuit alleging 52 rapes by 31 football players

Baylor University has moved to dismiss the Title IX lawsuit that alleges 52 rapes were committed by 31 football players from 2011 to 2014, according to the Waco Tribune.

The lawsuit says Baylor's football team had “the most widespread culture of sexual violence and abuse of women ever in a collegiate athletic program.”

Former football players Tre’Von Armstead and Shamycheal "Myke" Chatman were accused of a 2013 gang rape and were arrested last week. Both players were indicted.

“Baylor does not agree with or concede the accuracy of plaintiff’s 146-paragraph complaint and its immaterial and inflammatory assertions,” the motion says.