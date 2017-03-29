College Football

What will be the next football school to make a surprise Final Four run? #DearAndy

1:56 | College Football
#DearAndy: What will be the next big football school to make a Final Four run?
Andy Staples
Wednesday March 29th, 2017

#DearAndy has moved to Facebook. SI's Andy Staples will now take your questions live every week in a Facebook Live video chat on Wednesdays from Campus Rush's Facebook page.

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on…

What will be the next football powerhouse to make a surprise run to the Final Four in March Madness? Could another SEC school not named Kentucky or Florida follow South Carolina’s lead to reach the Final Four?

2:25 | College Football
#DearAndy: How could you pay players and avoid Title IX issues?

If college athletes were paid according to what the market says they’re worth, wouldn’t that create a Title IX issue? The market for men’s sports is worth more, so wouldn’t that force schools to fund men’s sports more than women’s sports? Is there a way to pay players that wouldn’t violate Title IX?

2:30 | College Football
#DearAndy: Will Johnny Manziel make an NFL comeback?

Will Johnny Manziel make a comeback? Can he convince NFL teams he’s worth another shot after his off-field issues? Can he convince NFL teams he can be productive on the field?

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters