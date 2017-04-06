Simple enough, right? As a redshirt freshman in 2014, Barrett finished fifth in the Heisman voting after completing 64.7% of his passing attempts for 2,834 yards and 34 touchdowns with a 169.8 passer rating. Last season, those numbers fell to 61.5%, 2,555 yards, 24 touchdowns and a 135.5 rating. Barrett kept himself in the Heisman mix through much of 2016 despite that regression, in large part because he plays the most important position on the field for a brand-name program with massive national appeal and led that program to another double-digit win season and playoff berth. Getting Ohio State to the final four seems like a must for Barrett to mount another run at the award, but it won’t be enough for him to win it. Barrett will need to reverse the statistical slide that saw him finish his junior campaign with three consecutive games of sub-100 passer ratings, one touchdown and three interceptions combined and a completion percentage of 50.1. That closing stretch (at Michigan State, Michigan, Clemson) laid bare how impotent the Buckeyes’ attack was against quality defenses, bringing into sharp belief their need to make changes on that side of the ball and foretelling a staff shakeup this off-season. Indeed, with new offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day in Columbus to oversee an offensive overhaul, there’s optimism Barrett can rekindle the 2014 version of himself. The difference is that whereas three years ago Barrett was a lightly regarded reserve mostly anonymous outside of Columbus who was thrust into QB1 duty after a preseason injury to star Braxton Miller, he’ll enter this season as a seasoned veteran with plenty of starting experience who’d make a nice fit on any “eighth-year senior” list.