The family of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr is seeking to recover photos and videos of Carr’s grandson, Chad, that were stolen during a recent burglary.

Chad died in November 2015 at age five, just 14 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. His family was on vacation in Florida when burglars broke into their home. Chad’s mother, Tammi, wrote in a Facebook post on Monday that the perpetrators stole a fireproof safe full of computer drives hosting photos and videos of Chad.

“Yes those are of course very prized possessions, as they contain so many memories of Chad,” Tammi wrote. The family is offering a $500 reward for their return—“no questions asked.”

Chad’s father, Jason, is a former Michigan quarterback who played under his father with the Wolverines. Tammi’s father is former Michigan safety Tom Curtis, a College Football Hall of Famer.

Chad’s battle became a national story after he was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma in the fall of 2014. His story was featured in a segment on ESPN’s College Gameday just days after his death and fans held a moment of silence before the annual rivalry game against Ohio State that year.