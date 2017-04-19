In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on...

• Can Jimbo Fisher become the first former assistant to Nick Saban to beat Saban in a game? No Saban disciple has bested him yet, but Fisher has a solid shot when Florida State opens the 2017 season against Alabama. Can the Seminoles get the win in an early matchup that could shape the College Football Playoff?

• Will Dino Babers get Syracuse to a bowl game this season? The second-year coach faces a brutal schedule that includes trips to LSU, NC State, Florida State and Louisville and a home date with Clemson. Can Babers lift the Orange to six wins for their first bowl appearance since 2013?

• Would you rather fight 50 taco-sized Taco Charltons or eat one Taco Charlton-sized taco? Fifty Taco Charltons pose some problems in a brawl because the miniature defensive ends will just keep coming in waves. But a taco the size of the 6’6”, 277-pound Michigan draft prospect is pretty daunting, too.