Will Florida State's Jimbo Fisher be first former Saban assistant to beat him? #DearAndy

#DearAndy: Will Jimbo Fisher finally beat Nick Saban?
Andy Staples
34 minutes ago

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on...

Can Jimbo Fisher become the first former assistant to Nick Saban to beat Saban in a game? No Saban disciple has bested him yet, but Fisher has a solid shot when Florida State opens the 2017 season against Alabama. Can the Seminoles get the win in an early matchup that could shape the College Football Playoff?

#DearAndy: Can Dino Babers get to a bowl game his second year in Syracuse?

Will Dino Babers get Syracuse to a bowl game this season? The second-year coach faces a brutal schedule that includes trips to LSU, NC State, Florida State and Louisville and a home date with Clemson. Can Babers lift the Orange to six wins for their first bowl appearance since 2013?

#DearAndy: Tacos and Taco Charlton

Would you rather fight 50 taco-sized Taco Charltons or eat one Taco Charlton-sized taco? Fifty Taco Charltons pose some problems in a brawl because the miniature defensive ends will just keep coming in waves. But a taco the size of the 6’6”, 277-pound Michigan draft prospect is pretty daunting, too.

