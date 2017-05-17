In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on...

• If you could change one rule in college football, what would it be? Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he would change the offensive line rules on run-pass option plays. Is he right? Is there something more pressing to in-game play?

• Why is Kansas State getting a lot of preseason hype? Other than Jesse Ertz returning at quarterback, what else makes the Wildcats a threat in the Big 12? How high can Bill Snyder propel Kansas State this fall?

2:15 | College Football #DearAndy: Best games based on uniform combinations

• What are the best games this season based purely on the uniform matchups? Can any game top Notre Dame vs. Georgia? What about Texas vs. USC? Or Oklahoma vs. Ohio State?