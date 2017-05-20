These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Former Florida State star Myron Rolle graduated from medical school on Saturday afternoon. Rolle will begin a neurosurgery residency at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Rolle played for the Seminoles for three years and was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2010 but never played a game. He earned his master's degree in medical anthropology at Oxford. He was also a Rhodes Scholar before enrolling at FSU's medical school.

"Been waiting on this moment since the 5th grade," he wrote on Instagram. "To be Dr. Myron Rolle. Glad it came today!"

Rolle's residency begins on July 1.