College Football

Former FSU star Myron Rolle graduates from medical school

1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
Chris Chavez
Saturday May 20th, 2017

Former Florida State star Myron Rolle graduated from medical school on Saturday afternoon. Rolle will begin a neurosurgery residency at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Rolle played for the Seminoles for three years and was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2010 but never played a game. He earned his master's degree in medical anthropology at Oxford. He was also a Rhodes Scholar before enrolling at FSU's medical school. 

"Been waiting on this moment since the 5th grade," he wrote on Instagram. "To be Dr. Myron Rolle. Glad it came today!"

Rolle's residency begins on July 1.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters