College Football

Alabama DC Jeremy Pruitt named his son after two of his players

2:09 | College Football
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Fans do this sort of thing all the time, but when was the last time a coach named his child after two of his players? 

Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt’s wife, Casey, recently gave birth to the couple’s second son, Flynt Anderson-Foster Pruitt. 

That hyphenated middle name is a mouthful but there’s a reason behind it. It’s the names of former Alabama linebackers Ryan Anderson and Reuben Foster, who formed the backbone of Crimson Tide defense last season. 

Pruitt couldn’t have picked two better players to honor. Both Anderson and Foster went in the top 50 of this year’s NFL draft. 

[via AL.com]

