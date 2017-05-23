#DearAndy: What rule would you change in college football?

Fans do this sort of thing all the time, but when was the last time a coach named his child after two of his players?

Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt’s wife, Casey, recently gave birth to the couple’s second son, Flynt Anderson-Foster Pruitt.

The Newest Tide Fan: Flynt Anderson-Foster Pruitt pic.twitter.com/64HpNUdSgQ — Jeremy Pruitt (@CoachJPruitt) May 23, 2017

That hyphenated middle name is a mouthful but there’s a reason behind it. It’s the names of former Alabama linebackers Ryan Anderson and Reuben Foster, who formed the backbone of Crimson Tide defense last season.

Congrats to coach Pruitt and Casey on their newest addition Flynt Anderson-Foster Pruitt honored that they named this little guy after me and @ferrarifoster this little guy will always hold a special place in my heart! Can't wait to meet him!! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Ryan Anderson (@ryan_anderson_7) on May 23, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Pruitt couldn’t have picked two better players to honor. Both Anderson and Foster went in the top 50 of this year’s NFL draft.

[via AL.com]