College Football

Will Oregon rebound in Willie Taggart's debut season? #DearAndy

1:44 | College Football
#DearAndy: Will the Oregon Ducks bounce back under Willie Taggart?
Andy Staples
2 hours ago

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on...

Will Oregon bounce back in its first season under Willie Taggart? The Ducks fell to 4–8 under coach Mark Helfrich last season. How quickly can Taggart get them back on track? What’s a realistic goal for year one?

2:18 | College Football
#DearAndy: Where will Malik Zaire end up playing?

Where will Malik Zaire end up transferring? The former Notre Dame quarterback has pushed back his decision date several times. Does that mean he’s planning to go to Florida, which still needs the SEC to tweak its rules to be able to take him? Or somewhere else? Texas, Wisconsin and Harvard are in the mix.

