The Ingham County Prosecutors Office is charging three Michigan State football players with sexual assault regarding an alleged incident that took place on campus in January.

The three players allegedly assaulted a woman in an apartment on January 16. The three players were suspended from the team in February but have not been identified.

An independent investigation into Michigan State's handling of two cases of sexual assault allegations found no evidence that head coach Mark Dantonio violated the school's relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy.