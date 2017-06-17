College Football

Jim Harbaugh to ask Barack and Michelle Obama to serve as honorary Michigan captains

Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh plans to ask former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama to serve as honorary captains for a Wolverines' home game in the upcoming season, according to ESPN.

"We're making those asks. Official asks," Harbaugh said. "In the process of making an official ask. There's been, 'Hey we'd like you to do it,' and now we're doing officials asks."

Harbaugh met with Obama in Washington, D.C. this week.

Tom Brady and Michael Jordan have previously served as honorary captains. Usher is expected to be one in the new season.

