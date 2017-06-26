College Football

Bo Jackson's nephew drops awesome video to announce Auburn commitment

Connor Grossman
2 hours ago

When it comes to Auburn football, Shedrick Jackson has the ultimate pedigree. Shedrick's great-uncle, Bo Jackson, won the Heisman Trophy while playing for the Tigers in 1985 en route to a memorable career in both the NFL and MLB.

Thirty-two years after taking home college football's highest individual award, Bo's nephew announced his commitment to Auburn in an epic two-minute video. 

The Class of 2018 wide receiver can be seen watching football highlights of his uncle, before a sequence of clips showed Shedrick working out, running routes and fitting an Auburn cap on his head to conclude the video. Shedrick is coming off a Class 7A State Championship with Hoover (Alabama) and according to AL.com, committed to Auburn over offers from Missouri, Mississippi State Georgia Tech and Memphis.

Shedrick also told the outlet he plans to sign in December, enroll early at the university and eventually play inside receiver. His great-uncle, of course, played running back and even has a statue outside the Tigers' stadium to commemorate his Heisman season. Extreme expectations shouldn't be anything new to Shedrick, and he appears comfortable following the path of Bo.

"My family gave me my name," Shedrick said in the video. "Now it's up to me to live up to that name."

