#DearAndy: Best chance for each Power 5 conference to make the playoff this season?

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on...​

• What odds does each power conference have of sending a team to the College Football Playoff this season? Will either the ACC, Big Ten or SEC miss the playoff for the first time? Will the Big 12 miss out again?

• What scheme, formation or play will become the latest trend in college football this season? What will be 2017’s en vogue development? Something on the defensive side of the ball?

• What does Butch Jones need to do to get off the hot seat at Tennessee? Would reaching the SEC title game be enough? Or would only a dream season save him?