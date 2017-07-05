College Football

Which power conference will get left out of the College Football Playoff? #DearAndy

College Football
#DearAndy: Best chance for each Power 5 conference to make the playoff this season?
Andy Staples
an hour ago

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on...​

What odds does each power conference have of sending a team to the College Football Playoff this season? Will either the ACC, Big Ten or SEC miss the playoff for the first time? Will the Big 12 miss out again?

College Football
#DearAndy: What defensive scheme or formation will become popular this college football season?

What scheme, formation or play will become the latest trend in college football this season? What will be 2017’s en vogue development? Something on the defensive side of the ball?

College Football
#DearAndy: Is it too late for Butch Jones at Tennessee barring a huge run?

What does Butch Jones need to do to get off the hot seat at Tennessee? Would reaching the SEC title game be enough? Or would only a dream season save him?

