College Football

Former Purdue QB Eric Hunter shot, killed in Virginia parking lot

Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Former Purdue quarterback Eric Hunter was found dead by police in Hampton, Va. on Wednesday night, according to WAVY News 10.

According to reports, police were called around midnight after gunshots were heard in the area. Hunter was found in the parking lot of a KFC/Taco Bell that was closed at the time of the shooting, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the incident according to WAVY News 10.

Hunter, 46, played at Purdue from 1989-1992 and threw for 5,598 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career.

 

