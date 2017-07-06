Georgia Southern's co-offensive coordinators from last season have filed separate lawsuits against the school's athletic director, head coach, athletics association and multiple other administrators for breach of contract, fraud and wrongful interference, according to USA Today Sports.

David Dean and Rance Gillespie were hired by Georgia Southern in January of 2016 to be the co-offensive coordinators under new head coach Tyson Summers, according to the lawsuits filed in Fulton County Superior Court on June 21 and June 22 and obtained by USA Today Sports. The lawsuits say Dean and Gillespie signed contracts on Jan. 27, 2016, that were for 18 months and expired June 30, 2017.

The lawsuits say Dean and Gillespie were given new contracts in November, after being informed the previous ones were not signed by the Board of Regents and the Georgia Southern Athletic Foundation. Additionally, the new contracts expired Feb. 28, 2017, according to USA Today Sports.

Both men initially declined to sign the new contracts, but after conversations on Dec. 2 with senior associate athletics director for business operations Jeff Blythe, which implied they could be fired immediately and only receive compensation and benefits through the date of termination, they both signed, according to USA Today Sports. Both men were fired on Dec. 4, the day after Georgia Southern's last game, according to the lawsuits.

The lawsuits allege Summers, Blythe, athletic director Tom Kleinlein and director of football operations Cymone George of conspiring to change the end date of the contracts to save money and bring in a new offensive coaching staff.

Dean and Gillespie are seeking seeking damages including loss of compensation along with any accrued interest and legal fees, according to USA Today Sports.