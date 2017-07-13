Kansas State left tackle Scott Frantz was nervous about telling his teammates he is gay but the reaction couldn’t have been better.

“I came out to my teammates, and I've never felt so loved and so accepted ever in my life than when I did that,” Frantz told ESPN’s Holly Rowe. “And ever since then it’s been great. I’ve grown so much closer to my teammates since. So it's been an amazing experience.”

When Frantz came out to his teammates during a team-building exercise before his redshirt freshman season, it was the first time he had told anyone he is gay.

“So the very first time I said those words were in front of, you know, 110, 120 football guys,” Frantz told ESPN. “So you can imagine how scared I was, how nervous I was. ... This could go either really bad or could go really good. And thankfully my teammates embraced me with open arms, and it was great.”

Frantz sat out his first season but went on to start all 13 games for the Wildcats last year as a redshirt freshman, the first freshman to start every game at left tackle for Kansas State in almost 30 years.

Frantz’s story of being accepted by his teammates is becoming more and more common, it seems. When Michael Sam came out to his Mizzou teammates, some went out with him to gay bars. Arizona freshman defensive end My-King Johnson was similarly accepted by the school’s coaching staff.

Frantz and Johnson are the only two openly gay players in Division I football this season.