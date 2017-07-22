College Football

Five-Star QB Matt Corral Commits to Florida

Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Florida nabbed a commitment from quarterback Matt Corral on Saturday, who is rated a five-star prospect by Scout.com and Rivals.com.

Corral picked Florida over Alabama, Georgia and USC. He was originally committed to the Trojans and is a native of Long Beach, Calif. and the sixth member of Florida’s 2018 class. According to SECCountry.com, he wrapped up a three-day visit to Florida on Saturday.

He announced the news himself on Twitter.

Florida went 9–4 last season under Jim McElwain.

