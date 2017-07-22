Five-Star QB Matt Corral Commits to Florida

The Most Expensive Stadiums Built in the U.S.

Florida nabbed a commitment from quarterback Matt Corral on Saturday, who is rated a five-star prospect by Scout.com and Rivals.com.

Corral picked Florida over Alabama, Georgia and USC. He was originally committed to the Trojans and is a native of Long Beach, Calif. and the sixth member of Florida’s 2018 class. According to SECCountry.com, he wrapped up a three-day visit to Florida on Saturday.

He announced the news himself on Twitter.

This is just the beginning...#AllBite18 pic.twitter.com/g9VnM3fQ46 — M A T T Y I C E™ (@corral_matt) July 22, 2017

Florida went 9–4 last season under Jim McElwain.