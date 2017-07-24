#DearAndy: Over/under on total wins by Jim Harbaugh over Urban Meyer?

Notre Dame and Wisconsin have discussed scheduling a two-game series at Lambeau Field and Soldier Field in the 2020s, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Neither school has publicly commented about the talks.

“I don’t know where all those conversations are at, but I think it could be pretty cool,” Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst told the Tribune.

Wisconsin played LSU at Lambeau Field last year and won 16–14 to open the season.

Notre Dame and Wisconsin have not played since 1964. The teams have met 16 times. Notre Dame has the upper hand in the head-to-head record with an 8–6–2 record. Both schools were reportedly in talks for a series in 2009 that targeted the 2012 to 2015 timeframe but no game was ever scheduled.

• What's the Strongest Conference in the Country Heading Into 2017?

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez was an assistant on Lou Holtz's Notre Dame team that won the national championship in 1988.

Notre Dame last played at Soldier Field in 2012 and defeated Miami 41–3. The Irish are 10–0 in the home of the Chicago Bears.

Wisconsin last played at Soldier Field in 2011, with Russell Wilson leading the Badgers to a 49–7 victory over Northern Illinois.