College Football

Ole Miss Hires Ex-Dolphins Assistant Dave Corrao As Analyst

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Bruce Feldman
an hour ago

Former Miami Dolphins assistant linebackers coach Dave Corrao is returning to the Ole Miss staff as an analyst, a source told SI Wednesday. After spending six seasons in the NFL, Corrao has spent 2016 as the defensive coordinator at Northern Michigan.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Corrao spent three seasons on Ed Orgeron’s Ole Miss staff and was the Rebels’ linebackers coach in 2007. During his time with the Rebels, Corrao worked with Patrick Willis, the 2006 Butkus Award recipient, first-round draft choice of the San Francisco 49ers and 2007 Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year. Corrao recruited in north Florida, southeast Mississippi and the California and Arizona junior college circuits.

