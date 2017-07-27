Chip Kelly has emerged as a "serious candidate" for the Ole Miss coaching vacancy, Pat Forde of Yahoo reports.

Hugh Freeze recently resigned from the job after phone records showed he had called an escort service from his University phone.

Kelly has been coaching in the NFL for the past four years, spending three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and one season with the San Francisco 49ers. He was fired from Philadelphia after going 26-21 and the 49ers let him go after a 2-14 campaign.

Before his stint in the NFL, Kelly got his first head coaching job with Oregon, where he was the lead man from 2009-2012. He went 46-7 while with the Ducks and took them to the BCS National Championship and two Rose Bowls.

Ole Miss named assistant coach Matt Luke as the interim after Freeze's departure. Earlier this year, the school self-imposed a one-year postseason ban following a notice from the NCAA over multiple rules violations.

Last season the Rebels went 5-7.