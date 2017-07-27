College Football

Report: Chip Kelly Has Emerged As Candidate For Ole Miss Job

1:00 | College Football
Ole Miss Head Coach Hugh Freeze Resigns
Khadrice Rollins
27 minutes ago

Chip Kelly has emerged as a "serious candidate" for the Ole Miss coaching vacancy, Pat Forde of Yahoo reports.

Hugh Freeze recently resigned from the job after phone records showed he had called an escort service from his University phone.

Kelly has been coaching in the NFL for the past four years, spending three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and one season with the San Francisco 49ers. He was fired from Philadelphia after going 26-21 and the 49ers let him go after a 2-14 campaign.

Before his stint in the NFL, Kelly got his first head coaching job with Oregon, where he was the lead man from 2009-2012. He went 46-7 while with the Ducks and took them to the BCS National Championship and two Rose Bowls.

College Football
Mississippi State Fan Played Key Role In Hugh Freeze Resigning From Ole Miss

Ole Miss named assistant coach Matt Luke as the interim after Freeze's departure. Earlier this year, the school self-imposed a one-year postseason ban following a notice from the NCAA over multiple rules violations.

Last season the Rebels went 5-7.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters