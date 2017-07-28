Assessing the Impact of O.J. Simpson and His Legal Battles

USC head coach Clay Helton says that when O.J. Simpson is paroled from a Nevada prison later this year that he will not be welcome on campus to watch practice or take part in any official functions.

A Nevada parole board granted Simpson an early release last week after he served nearly nine years of a 33-year sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery.

"Currently, right now, what USC, the administration and the athletic department have said is, ‘No, O.J. will not be a part of functions or invited," Helton said. “That’s been the statement by the university.”

Simpson, 70, could be released as early as Oct. 1.

Simpson won the Heisman Trophy in 1968 while playing running back for the Trojans and a copy of that trophy is still on campus. His No. 32 is also retired by the football team.