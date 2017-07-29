College Football

Alabama Defensive Lineman Da'Shawn Hand Arrested for DUI

0:44 | College Football
USC Coach Clay Helton: O.J. Simpson Not Welcome on Campus
Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

Alabama defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand was arrested and charged for driving under the influence early Saturday morning. Hand was held on $1,000 bond. 

The former five-star recruit (No. 6 overall in ESPN's class of 2014) rankings was named a first-team All-SEC preseason selection. Hand was a key reserve for the Crimson Tide last season, posting 21 tackles and two sacks on the year. Hand was expected to step into a starting role this season. 

Alabama, which starts fall camp on Thursday, opens the season against Florida State on Sept. 2. 

