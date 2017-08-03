#DearAndy: Is UNC's Larry Fedora the Next Hot Commodity in College Football?

Alabama has decided to not suspend senior defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand after his DUI arrest, Nick Saban announced Thursday.

According to Aaron Suttles of The Tuscaloosa News, Hand was asleep in his car, and not actually driving when he was arrested.

Saban on Da'Shawn Hand: He put himself in a bad situation, but the fact that he didn't drive the car ... He did not put other people at risk — Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) August 3, 2017

Saban: It's not OK that he was drinking. ... We understand why the police did what they did. — Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) August 3, 2017

Saban: If Hand does everything he's supposed to do, he will not be suspended. — Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) August 3, 2017

The Tuscaloosa News says because the keys were in the car with Hand, it was determined that Hand was in "constructive possession" of the vehicle, according to Alabama state law.

Hand was a first-team All-SEC preseason selection this year.

Alabama, which will start the season ranked No. 1 in the Amway Coaches Poll, opens its season on Sept. 2 against No. 3 Florida State.