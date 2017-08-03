College Football

Da'Shawn Hand Not Suspended By Alabama Following DUI Arrest

2:25 | College Football
#DearAndy: Is UNC's Larry Fedora the Next Hot Commodity in College Football?
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

Alabama has decided to not suspend senior defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand after his DUI arrest, Nick Saban announced Thursday.

According to Aaron Suttles of The Tuscaloosa News, Hand was asleep in his car, and not actually driving when he was arrested.

The Tuscaloosa News says because the keys were in the car with Hand, it was determined that Hand was in "constructive possession" of the vehicle, according to Alabama state law.

Hand was a first-team All-SEC preseason selection this year.

Alabama, which will start the season ranked No. 1 in the Amway Coaches Poll, opens its season on Sept. 2 against No. 3 Florida State.

