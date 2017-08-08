College Football

Report: Kent State Coach Who Oversaw Drills When Player Died Not Nationally Certified

Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

Kent State could not present any official certification required by the NCAA for the strength coach who was supervising drills when incoming freshman Tyler Heintz died in June, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

Ross Bowsher is the head football sports performance coach at Kent State and according to his team profile, he received certification from Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis. Dodd reports that IUPUI offers a personal trainer certificate program that can prepare people to take national strength and conditioning certification tests, but the program itself does not qualify as a national certification.

Bowsher is going into his second year with the Golden Flames, after spending two years as the strength and conditioning coach for Arkansas Tech. Prior to that he was at Purdue, where he oversaw sports performance programs for baseball and track and field and assisted with football.

Kent State offensive lineman Tyler Heintz dies after team workout

According to CBS Sports, the NCAA has only required certification for strength coaches since 2015, and the two largest strength and conditioning organizations in the nation could not find certification for Bowsher.

Heintz, 19, died on June 13, the second day of conditioning, after collapsing during a morning workout. He was taken to a hospital but could not be revived and was pronounced dead about two hours later. 

