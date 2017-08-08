Texas Tech preferred walk-on commit Luke Gonsioroski, of Baker High School in Montana, died on Monday after a battle with cancer, according to 406 MT Sports. He was 18 years old.

“God got a great one,” his high school football coach Dave Breitbach said. “He was very close to his family and close to his Savior. I’m happy he is taking that with him.”

Gonsioroski underwent chemotherapy and had an eight-pound tumor in his chest before it was removed in June 2016. He returned to the football field in the fall and led his team to the Class B playoffs while starring at quarterback.

He also ran track and field but his times slowed due to the cancer returning in his spleen. He underwent more treatment this summer.

Gonsioroski was under hospice care and returned to his family's ranch where he passed away on Monday surrounded by his family.

He was recruited by Montana State, Montana and North Dakota before signing with Texas Tech in January.