There was a huge difference in Miami’s discipline last season. The year before, things got a little bit out of hand with the penalties. Last year they saw fewer flags—and they played much more physical. They’ve always been able to recruit well. Everybody’s waiting to see those high recruiting rankings come to fruition on the field. This could be the year.

[Miami’s linebackers] can run. They play sideline to sideline, and they’re physical. It’s a good combination, and to see those guys play at the level they did, as young as they were [three freshman starters: Zach McCloud, Michael Pinckney and Shaquille Quarterman], was A) impressive and B) scary. Up front, sometimes you get guys that can rush the passer but are not as good against the run. I felt like their D-ends [senior Chad Thomas and junior Demetrius Jackson] were as good against the run and could move. They’re big and physical inside.

[Senior wide receiver] Braxton Berrios has talent, and he can make plays. He has the ability to be explosive in space, so he’s a guy that you definitely have to be concerned about. [Sophomore wide receiver] Ahmmon Richards does a nice job of competing for balls. He made a lot of plays and competitive catches that really stood out to me.