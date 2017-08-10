College Football

NCAA Board Adds Sexual Violence Policy For Athletes, Coaches and Administrators

Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Coaches, college athletes and athletics administrators will now be required to complete an educational sexual violence prevention program, the NCAA Board of Governors announced.

School presidents, athletic directors and Title IX coordinators must declare that the school's athletic department is knowledgeable about, integrated in and compliant with institutional policies and processes regarding sexual violence prevention as well as "proper adjudication and resolution of acts of sexual violence." They must also declare that the school's respective policies regarding sexual violence prevention and adjudication are available in the athletics department and distributed to student-athletes.

The policies were recommended by the Commission to Combat Campus Sexual Violence, which is comprised of university officials, athletic administrators, coaches, sexual violence experts, advocates and student-athletes.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters