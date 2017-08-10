Coaches, college athletes and athletics administrators will now be required to complete an educational sexual violence prevention program, the NCAA Board of Governors announced.

School presidents, athletic directors and Title IX coordinators must declare that the school's athletic department is knowledgeable about, integrated in and compliant with institutional policies and processes regarding sexual violence prevention as well as "proper adjudication and resolution of acts of sexual violence." They must also declare that the school's respective policies regarding sexual violence prevention and adjudication are available in the athletics department and distributed to student-athletes.

The policies were recommended by the Commission to Combat Campus Sexual Violence, which is comprised of university officials, athletic administrators, coaches, sexual violence experts, advocates and student-athletes.