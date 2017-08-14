College Football

Clemson Trailing Florida State on Odds to Win ACC Championship This Season

1:39 | College Football
There's No Wrong Way to Get to the College Football Playoff
OddsShark
an hour ago

In order to return to glory, the Florida State Seminoles have to find a way to get back to the ACC Championship Game.

After the Clemson Tigers won the ACC’s Atlantic Division the previous two years behind departed quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Seminoles are hoping to get back to the title game as the +110 favorites (bet $100 to win $110) on the odds to win the ACC championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The loss of Watson and a few other key players to the NFL has dropped Clemson to the +300 second choice to win the ACC behind Florida State. The Tigers won a tiebreaker with the Louisville Cardinals to take the Atlantic at 7-1 in the ACC, and they went 14-1 overall en route to claiming the national championship in an upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Seminoles finished 5-3 in the conference and 10-3 overall.

College Football
Hip Tears Behind Him, Alec Eberle Is Stronger Than Ever and on a Mission to Anchor FSU

The quarterbacks in the ACC will again most likely determine who wins it in 2017. Florida State has sophomore Deondre Francois, who ended up with 3,350 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a first-year player. Louisville also has the reigning Heisman Trophy winner back in junior Lamar Jackson, who passed for 3,543 yards and ran for 1,571 while combining for 51 total touchdowns.

If Jackson can produce similar numbers, the Cardinals could be a good wager at +600 to win the ACC.

In addition, Clemson, back at +2800 odds to win the national title again this season, has a signal-caller battle going on between junior Kelly Bryant and freshmen Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson in an effort to replace Watson. Regardless of who ends up as the starter, the Tigers will have a tougher time competing for the ACC title this season than in the previous three due to Watson’s absence.

The Coastal Division has had four different teams win it over the previous four years, and the Miami Hurricanes will be trying to make it five in five years. Surprisingly, the Hurricanes have never made it to the ACC Championship Game, although this season could very well be different. Miami is +600 to win the conference while the Virginia Tech Hokies are also in the mix at +700.

Virginia Tech lost to Clemson 42-35 in the 2016 ACC Championship Game and will be going for its seventh ACC Coastal title. The Hokies have won their division more times (six) than the Seminoles (five).

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters