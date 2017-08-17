College Football

Watch: Bowling Green Kicker Earns Scholarship By Making 53-Yard Field Goal

1:56 | College Football
College Football Rankings: SI Reveals Preseason Top 25
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

For Bowling Green kicker Jake Suder, Tuesday's practice presented the most pressure-packed situation possible.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Suder was having a good practice, so coach Mike Jinks decided put some pressure on his next field goal: Make it, and get a scholarship.

Suder's career long field goal is 44 yards and he made this kick with ease, so it looks like he will be ready for any high-pressure field goals this season.

Suder was the team's primary kicker last season, going nine-of-12 on field goals and 35-of-38 on extra points.

Bowling Green opens its season at Michigan State on Sept. 2.

