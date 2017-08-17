For Bowling Green kicker Jake Suder, Tuesday's practice presented the most pressure-packed situation possible.

According to Yahoo! Sports, Suder was having a good practice, so coach Mike Jinks decided put some pressure on his next field goal: Make it, and get a scholarship.

Hit It to Win It. Coach Jinks challenges Jake Suder to a 53 Yard FG for a chance to earn a scholarship..... 🙌 #NailedIt #AyZiggy pic.twitter.com/7dr6VcienP — AyZiggyFB Recruiting (@ayziggyfb) August 16, 2017

Suder's career long field goal is 44 yards and he made this kick with ease, so it looks like he will be ready for any high-pressure field goals this season.

Suder was the team's primary kicker last season, going nine-of-12 on field goals and 35-of-38 on extra points.

Bowling Green opens its season at Michigan State on Sept. 2.