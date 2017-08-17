College Football

Nick Saban Rants During Press Conference: 'Sometimes I Wonder Why Do We Play?'

2:14 | College Football
#DearAndy: More Likely That Clemson Loses Five Games or Goes Undefeated?
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Alabama head coach Nick Saban took a moment during his press conference to remind the media that he doesn't care for their preseason predictions.

A reporter asked Saban about Christian Miller's status and moving from a back-up role to a more prominent role and Saban apparently didn't like the assumption.

A transcript of Saban's comments can be found here:

"You guys make all these predictions about everything, about guys who are going to be great players, that have been here for two years. Who's gonna win all the games? I don't even know why we play. Why do we even play? Why do we even have practice? Why do we compete? Why do we coach guys? How they need to improve. I mean, you guys got all the answers to how guys are gonna be, what they're gonna do. I mean, sometimes I wonder... why do we play? Why do we even have practice? Because you guys have got all these conclusions already drawn about who's what, how good they are, what they can do. So why would you ask me? That's the part that's puzzling to me. Why would you ask me? I read stuff all the time, like, 'Oh, that's nice to know. Where'd that come from?' And then you ask me?"

Watch Saban's response below, via AL.com:

Saban did answer the initial question and Miller has done a "nice job" and had " a really good camp."

