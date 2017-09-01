The Virginia Tech Hokies finished last season on a 3-1 straight up and 4-0 against the spread run. On Sunday, the Hokies and the West Virginia Mountaineers meet at FedExField in one of the three games on this week's college football betting card taking place after Saturday's action.

Virginia Tech is a 4-point favorite in Landover, Md., at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Justin Fuente did a fantastic job in his first season as head coach of the Hokies last year, leading the team to 10 wins for the first time since their 11-3 campaign in 2011. The offense will likely take a step backwards this season as it has a number of holes to fill, but the defense figures to be a strength with most of the linebackers and secondary returning.

West Virginia also enjoyed its first 10-win season since 2011 last year. The Mountaineers have plenty to work with on offense this season with a strong backfield returning and Florida transfer Will Grier set to take over at quarterback, but in contrast to Virginia Tech, there are important holes to fill on defense.

In their last six games as an underdog, the Mountaineers are 1-5 SU and ATS per the OddsShark College Football Database.

Sunday's West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech matchup will run at the same time as Texas A&M at UCLA. The Bruins are a 3.5-point home favorite over the Aggies.

The Josh Rosen era at UCLA has been a disappointment so far. The former blue-chip prospect lost half of the 2016 season due to injury, and as a result the Bruins finished a disappointing 4-8 SU and ATS. If Rosen can stay healthy this season, UCLA could be a dark-horse contender in the Pac-12, and a win over Texas A&M would be a nice confidence booster to kick off the season.

Week 1 wraps up on Monday night when the Tennessee Volunteers visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as 3-point betting favorites in a game that will be played at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Tennessee is a perfect 8-0 in its last eight season-opening games, but the Volunteers will face a tough test on Monday in a Georgia Tech team that is returning 17 starters from last year's 9-4 SU and 7-5 ATS squad.