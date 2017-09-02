College Football

How to Watch Kent State vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Khadrice Rollins
Saturday September 2nd, 2017

Defending national champion Clemson opens up its season at home against Kent State on Sept. 2.

The Tigers come into the year ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll after going 14-1 and winning the ACC and national titles last season. Clemson lost star quarterback Deshaun Watson along with leading rusher Wayne Gallman and top receiver Mike Williams, but welcomes the No. 10 recruiting class, according to ESPN.

Kent State is coming off a 3-9 season. The Golden Flashes return senior quarterback Nick Holley, who led the team in rushing last year, along with sophomore running back Justin Rankin, who was second in rushing and the team's leading receiver.

How to Watch

Time: Noon EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.

