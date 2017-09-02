The Michigan Wolverines will open the season against the Florida Gators on Sept. 2 in the Advocare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This is the first regular season matchup between the two teams. The two teams last played each other in the 2016 Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl.

Michigan opened the season ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press' preseason poll. The Wolverines finished last season with a 10–3 record.

Florida is ranked No. 17 in the preseason poll after last year's 9–4 season.

How to watch the game

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.