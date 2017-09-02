Texas' first game under Tom Herman has been a weird one so far, and not in a good way.

The Longhorns trail Maryland 30-14 at halftime and have not scored an offensive touchdown. But what's truly odd is that there have been two blocked field goals returned for touchdowns in the first half.

Maryland did the deed first, as Antoine Brooks blocked Joshua Rowland's 44-yard attempt and returned it 71-yards for a score.

CRABCAKES AND FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/K0rvQJ9hoC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2017

Texas's Holton Hill returned the favor by blocking Adam Greene's attempt and returning it 65 yards to the house.

#Texas returns the favor with a BLOCK SIX of their own! Holton Hill (@Hollywood__5) finds the end zone for the 2nd time today! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/8wlvr5Uyk3 — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) September 2, 2017

Hill's having quite the season-opener—he also had a 31-yard pick-six in the first half.