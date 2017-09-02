College Football

Watch: Texas-Maryland Had Two Blocked Field Goals Returned For Touchdowns in the First Half

1:02 | College Football
Can Tom Herman Bring Winning Football Back to Texas?
Daniel Rapaport
15 minutes ago

Texas' first game under Tom Herman has been a weird one so far, and not in a good way. 

The Longhorns trail Maryland 30-14 at halftime and have not scored an offensive touchdown. But what's truly odd is that there have been two blocked field goals returned for touchdowns in the first half.

Maryland did the deed first, as Antoine Brooks blocked Joshua Rowland's 44-yard attempt and returned it 71-yards for a score. 

Texas's Holton Hill returned the favor by blocking Adam Greene's attempt and returning it 65 yards to the house. 

Hill's having quite the season-opener—he also had a 31-yard pick-six in the first half. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters