How to Watch Maryland vs. Texas: Live Stream, Game Time, TV

Saturday September 2nd, 2017

Texas hosts Maryland in Austin on Saturday as both teams get their season underway.

The Longhorns enter at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 after a 5–7 finish last season. New head coach Tom Herman will make his debut on the sidelines as Texas looks to jump-start a program turnaround with a win. Maryland returns tailback Ty Johnson and an experienced defense as it looks to improve on a 6–7 record.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Noon ET, Saturday, Sept. 2

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

