Texas hosts Maryland in Austin on Saturday as both teams get their season underway.

The Longhorns enter at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 after a 5–7 finish last season. New head coach Tom Herman will make his debut on the sidelines as Texas looks to jump-start a program turnaround with a win. Maryland returns tailback Ty Johnson and an experienced defense as it looks to improve on a 6–7 record.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Noon ET, Saturday, Sept. 2

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go