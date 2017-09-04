The Clemson Tigers are 23-1 straight up and 14-10 against the spread in their last 24 games at home. The Tigers will be put to the test at home this Saturday when they host the Auburn Tigers.

Clemson is a 6-point favorite at Memorial Stadium on the college football Week 2 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The defending champions looked great in a 56-3 drubbing of the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday, but they'll get a much more legitimate test this week.

After last week's tune-up game, junior quarterback Kelly Bryant will get a trial by fire over the next two weeks by facing Auburn on Saturday and then going on the road into Louisville next weekend.

The USC Trojans and Ohio State Buckeyes also face difficult tests at home this Saturday. USC is a 6-point betting favorite against the Stanford Cardinal while Ohio State is going off at -7 taking on the Oklahoma Sooners. The Buckeyes have been favored by seven points or fewer at home only four times since 2011, winning all four of those games and going 3-1 ATS over that stretch per the OddsShark College Football Database.

While those three marquee matchups figure to provide plenty of excitement for college football fans and bettors, other top teams in the nation will be happy to enjoy less stressful games at home.

These heavy chalk games include Fresno State at Alabama (-42.5), Cincinnati at Michigan (-33.5), Louisiana-Monroe at Florida State (-31.5), Florida Atlantic at Wisconsin (-31.5) and Pittsburgh at Penn State (-19.5). Penn State improved to 10-1 SU and 10-0-1 ATS over its last 11 games with a 52-0 blowout win over Akron last Saturday.

Of course, being a huge favorite at home doesn't guarantee victory. Last week saw two massive upsets as Baylor fell to Liberty 48-45 as a 34.5-point favorite and UNLV lost 43-40 to Howard as a 45.5-point favorite.

UNLV's loss was the biggest recorded ATS upset in history. The Rebels will try to bounce back as 9-point underdogs at Idaho on Saturday while Baylor hosts UTSA as a 16-point favorite at home. UTSA is 5-2-1 ATS in its last eight games as an underdog including a 55-32 outright upset over Southern Miss as a 16.5-point underdog last season.