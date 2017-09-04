College Football

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

Tennessee and Georgia Tech both will have new signal callers to start the season when they meet on Labor Day in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Volunteers are once again in the mix to compete for an SEC East crown but must do so with an unproven quarterback.

Georgia Tech won their last four games last season to finish 9–4 and will once again feature their triple option attack.

The teams haven't played since 1987 and Tennessee leads the all-time series 24-17-2.

How to watch the game:

TV channel: ESPN

Game time: Monday, Sept. 4, 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the game online here.

Next three games:

Tennessee: vs. Indiana State 9/9; at Florida 9/16; vs. Massachusetts 9/23

Georgia Tech: vs. Jacksonville State 9/9; at Central Florida 9/16; vs. Pittsburgh 9/23

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters