Tennessee and Georgia Tech both will have new signal callers to start the season when they meet on Labor Day in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Volunteers are once again in the mix to compete for an SEC East crown but must do so with an unproven quarterback.

Georgia Tech won their last four games last season to finish 9–4 and will once again feature their triple option attack.

The teams haven't played since 1987 and Tennessee leads the all-time series 24-17-2.

How to watch the game:

TV channel: ESPN

Game time: Monday, Sept. 4, 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the game online here.

Next three games:

Tennessee: vs. Indiana State 9/9; at Florida 9/16; vs. Massachusetts 9/23

Georgia Tech: vs. Jacksonville State 9/9; at Central Florida 9/16; vs. Pittsburgh 9/23