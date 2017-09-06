The Oklahoma Sooners are 11-0 straight up and 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 road games. The Sooners will face a difficult road test this Saturday when they visit the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Oklahoma is a 7.5-point road underdog at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The AP Top 25 Poll and Coaches Poll both rank Ohio State No. 2 in the nation behind Alabama, while Oklahoma ranks fifth in the AP Top 25 and sixth in the Coaches Poll.

An upset win on Saturday would likely catapult the Sooners into the Top 4, while an Ohio State win would cement the Buckeyes' status as one of the top two teams in the country. Ohio State is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games against Big 12 opponents according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

The Auburn Tigers have historically struggled against ACC opponents, going just 5-8 SU and 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games against the conference. The Tigers will try to turn their luck around this Saturday on the road against the Clemson Tigers.

Clemson (-5.5) is 6-0 SU and 4-2 ATS over its last six games including last year's successful playoff run through Ohio State and Alabama. The defending champions currently rank No. 3 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll, while Auburn sits at No. 13 in both.

The Stanford Cardinal are 7-2 SU and 6-3 ATS in their last nine games against the USC Trojans. Stanford can assert itself as one of the top teams in the Pac-12 on Saturday with a road upset as 6-point underdogs at USC. The Cardinal are a perfect 4-0 ATS in their last four road games. USC is 5-0 ATS in its last five games against Pac-12 opponents.

And the Georgia Bulldogs took a huge blow last week when quarterback Jacob Eason went down with a knee injury. Instead of having Eason for this Saturday's challenging trip to South Bend, the Bulldogs will start true freshman Jake Fromm at quarterback instead.

News of Eason's injury led Notre Dame to open as a 6.5-point favorite at home, but that line has been bet down to Notre Dame -4.5. Notre Dame is 6-2 ATS in its last eight September home games.