College Football

How to Watch Auburn vs. Clemson Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Scooby Axson
Saturday September 9th, 2017

Clemson and Auburn square off on Saturday in a game that could have playoff implications later in the season.

Last week both teams broke in new quarterbacks.

Kelly Bryant, taking over for All-American quarterback Deshaun Watson, had 313 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in a 56-3 rout of Kent State, while Auburn beat Georgia Southern 41-7, on the strength of Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham throwing for 185 yards and two touchdowns and adding a rushing score.

Auburn and Clemson had stellar running performances in the first week. Auburn ran for 351 yards and the defending national champions had 353 on the ground.

Auburn leads the series 34-14–2, but Clemson has won the three meetings.

How to watch the game:

TV channel: ESPN

Game time: Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the game online here.

Next three games:

Auburn: vs. Mercer 9/16; at Missouri 9/23; vs. Mississippi State 9/30

Clemson: at Louisville 9/16; vs. Boston College 9/23; at Virginia Tech 9/30

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters