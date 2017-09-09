Clemson and Auburn square off on Saturday in a game that could have playoff implications later in the season.

Last week both teams broke in new quarterbacks.

Kelly Bryant, taking over for All-American quarterback Deshaun Watson, had 313 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in a 56-3 rout of Kent State, while Auburn beat Georgia Southern 41-7, on the strength of Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham throwing for 185 yards and two touchdowns and adding a rushing score.

Auburn and Clemson had stellar running performances in the first week. Auburn ran for 351 yards and the defending national champions had 353 on the ground.

Auburn leads the series 34-14–2, but Clemson has won the three meetings.

How to watch the game:

TV channel: ESPN

Game time: Saturday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the game online here.

Next three games:

Auburn: vs. Mercer 9/16; at Missouri 9/23; vs. Mississippi State 9/30

Clemson: at Louisville 9/16; vs. Boston College 9/23; at Virginia Tech 9/30