College Football

How to watch Cincinnati vs. Michigan online: Live stream, TV channel, broadcast info

College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Chris Chavez
Saturday September 9th, 2017

Michigan will host Cincinnati at Michigan Stadium at noon ET on Saturday.

The Wolverines opened as a 31.5-point favorites. Michigan came away with a 33–17 victory over No. 16 Florida in their season opener on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. Look out for how many rushing yards Michigan may be able to put up on Cincinnati after 215 against a strong Florida defense. Cincinnati gave up 224 to Austin Peay.

Cincinnati is 1–0 under new head coach Luke Fickell after beating FCS opponent Austin Peay 26–14. Fickell previously served as the interim head coach for Ohio State and lost to Michigan in 2011.

Here's how to watch the game

Game time: Noon ET

TV channel: ABC

Radio: You can listen to the game on the Michigan Radio Football Network.

Online/Live stream: You can watch the game online on WatchESPN.

